Sri Lankan fast bowler Pradeep to miss Bangladesh game

Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep will miss their next Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh in Bristol due to a dislocation and a cut on his bowling-arm finger, the Sri Lankan cricket team said on Sunday. Pradeep was the architect of Sri Lanka’s win against Afghanistan in Cardiff last week, claiming four wickets for 31 runs. “Pradeep will not take part in Sri Lanka’s game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, as he will need a week’s time to recover from the injury,” team manager Asantha De Mel said in a statement. Sri Lanka have won one game, lost one and their last game against Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. Bangladesh have lost two games and won one so far.