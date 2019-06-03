Swat Motorway finally opened for tourists

SWAT: Just prior to Eid, good news for tourists as Swat Motorway has finally been opened for small vehicles from Monday.

The 81 kilometre long Swat motorway will facilitate tourists in travelling towards Kalam, Kumrat Valley and Dir. Moreover, the distance between Islamabad and Swat has shrunk to only five hours after the construction of the motorway. Swat motorway has been linked with Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange near Swabi. It will boost tourism, trade and economic activities in Malakand and Mardan divisions.

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to promote tourism in the country, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has started development works for Swat, Chitral and Parachinar airports. At the cost of Rs80 million, Swat’s Saidu Shari airport will be made operational while the development work will be completed within two months. Saidu Sharif Swat Airport is known as a gateway of tourism which was built in 1978. Later, in 2004, owing to volatile security situation, the airport was closed. agencies