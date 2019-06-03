Killer of 12-year-old boy arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police has arrested the killer of a 12-year-old boy, whose body was recently found in a salt processing plant in the metropolis’ Ibrahim Hyderi neighbourhood.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ibrahim Hyderi, police conducted an operation in Balochabad area upon receiving a tip-off and arrested the suspect Rasheedullah on Monday. Police said the suspect is the neighbour of the deceased boy identified as Arman Salih.

The suspect confessed to strangulating the boy with a shoestring, saying he did it to take revenge from the deceased’s elder brother. Earlier police said the initial investigation revealed that the boy died of asphyxiation after a noose was tied around his neck. The boy was a resident of a kachhi abaadi (slum) in the locality. He had left his home in the afternoon around 1:30PM and was found dead three hours later, at 4:30PM.

Late Arman’s body had been sent to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem after it was found on Saturday. Police further said that the samples from the dead body have been sent for a chemical examination. News desk