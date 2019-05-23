Pakistan conducted Shaheen-II successful launch

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conducted successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II. The training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command. Shaheen-II Missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads upto a range of 1,500 kilometers. Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region.

Today’s training launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

Chairman JCSC and Services Chiefs congratulated the Scientists and Engineers on conduct of today’s successful training launch. President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have also conveyed their congrats on the achievement.