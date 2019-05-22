Maryam calls Imran an incompetent premier

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was an ‘incompetent prime minister’ who had presented the entire country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“I don’t call him prime minister… he is an incompetent chief who promised that he will never let the country beg before anyone, but has now presented the entire country to the IMF,” she said at a gathering. “The PTI government is nothing less than a tragedy for the people of Pakistan.”

Maryam said it had been 10 months since the country heard any good news, and with rising inflation the people of the country were facing the burnt, adding that other than its currency and national security, nothing else was “cheap” in the country. She said she met a woman who earns Rs 20,000 a month by cleaning houses and lived in a small house. “She got an electricity bill of Rs 25,000. How is she supposed to pay that?”

Maryam said the incompetent prime minister came into power through the backdoor and he had expressed his fears on the recent Iftar dinner of opposition parties. She said that her father, Nawaz Sharif, never told his followers to stage a protest asking for him to be released from jail. Meanwhile, she expressed sorrow over the rape and murder of 10-year-old Farishta in Islamabad. “I have two daughters and I am someone’s daughter too,” she said. “I can feel the family’s pain.” The PML-N leader remarked that hospitals were ready to conduct the post-mortem examination and the police didn’t even register the case at first. “I stand with her family and we will raise our voices for them.” She also expressed her condolences to Pakistan People’s Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira over the demise of his son in an accident last week.