Imran Khan makes a gaffe about Germany–Japan Border

Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the East Asian island nation of Japan shares a border with Germany which is a European country.

It seems as though he had intended to mention France instead of Japan because it was France and Germany who signed the Elysee Treaty of friendship which led to economic and military cooperation between the two countries.

The video of him misspeaking has now gone viral.

Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the Pacific. Germany is in central Europe. They had the same location during the 2nd World War in which they were allies. But PM Imran thinks otherwise and says so before international audience. pic.twitter.com/aR45Y7T2bP — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) April 22, 2019

In the video above while giving the example of how two countries set up joint industries at their border regions in order to improve economic ties after the Second World War, Imran states “ On the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries.”

The Prime Minister ‘s mistake led to social media trolling and of particular mention is the response of Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

😳 our Prime Minister thinks that Germany & Japan share a border. How embarrassing, this is what happenes when you @UniofOxford let people in just because they can play cricket. https://t.co/XJoycRsLG9 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 23, 2019

Imran Khan’s repetitive display of casual indifference towards geographical facts was also witnessed last year when he referred to Africa as an “emerging country”.