Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, April 23, 2019


,

Imran Khan makes a gaffe about Germany–Japan Border

Web Desk

Prime Minister  Imran Khan while addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the East Asian island nation of Japan shares a border with Germany which is a European country.

It seems as though he had intended to mention France instead of Japan because it was France and Germany who signed the Elysee Treaty of friendship which led to economic and military cooperation between the two countries.

The video of him misspeaking has now gone viral.

In the video above while giving the example of how two countries set up joint industries at their border regions in order to improve economic ties after the Second World War, Imran states “ On the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries.”

The Prime Minister ‘s mistake led to social media trolling and of particular mention is the response of Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Imran Khan’s repetitive display of casual indifference towards geographical facts was also witnessed last year  when he referred to Africa as an “emerging country”.

 

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Submit a Comment