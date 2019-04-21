Balochi heritage

Sir: In the World Heritage day of 18th April, I would love to mention my Balochi culture that is an ancient and so alluring that everybody loves it. The best about Balochi culture is its dresses that are hand-made sewed and its embroidery is matchless. Some of well-known dochs are kappok and jalaar e naal.

Baloch traditions are sensitive that can be proved in Balochi marriages. The tradition of Baloch fixes a day before the marriage where an essential meeting is held between the bride and groom. Moulvi participates in the assemblage and all of the decisions are taken. The bride is asked three times for her intention about the marriage. They agree for a strong relation. Some special events are as known Julbanfi, Dozzoki, Warag, Korag, Nikah, Mubarraki. Balochi foods are very simple and tasty namely Aapishk, Naano Aap and Madar o shellanch.

I wish that this culture would always remain alive and be firm. Insha Allah, the up-coming generations will continue the culture.

MARIA NASEEM SHAHRAKHI

Turbat