I will be contacting the IMF mission head today evening: Shaikh

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh interacted first time with the media after being appointed the prime minister’s adviser on finance. He revealed that he had been in contact with finance ministry’s officials regarding the budget for the next fiscal year.

Shaikh said while talking to media outside the finance ministry that he had directed the ministry to start drafting a medium-term strategy paper for the economy. He further said, “We will be able to furnish a medium-term strategy paper by the 30th.”

He also said that budget can be presented no earlier than May 24

Referring to discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package, Shaikh assured that, “We will be taking our negotiations with the IMF forward.”

He talked about the IMF bailout. He said that he will be contacting the IMF mission head today evening. A statement issued by the ministry of finance stated that he had a telephonic discussion with IMF Director Jihad Azour and IMF’s mission chief for Pakistan, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo.?

“They discussed the progress of negotiations for an IMF-supported program for Pakistan,” the press released said, adding that “both sides expressed their commitment for moving the discussions forward. It was agreed that an IMF mission will visit Pakistan by the end of April.”

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is an internationally renowned economist with more than 30 years of experience in economic policymaking, management and implementation.

He last served as the finance minister from 2010 to 2013 during the PPP government’s rule