Ghulam Sarwar refused to take charge of aviation ministry

Ghulam Sarwar senior PTI leader has rejected the aviation ministry’s position.

A major reshuffle in the cabinet was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. The portfolios of senior ministers were changed. The ministers included Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Mohammad Mian Soomro, Shehryar Afridi and Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah.

Sarwar had requested the premier to let him continue for four months as he could not bring any noticeable improvements in his ministry due to certain issues. PM was not convinced by his excuses so he changed the portfolio and appointed him as aviation minister.

Similarly, Asad Umar had also rejected the position of petroleum ministry and stepped down.