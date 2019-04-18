Man arrested on wife’s complaint for overnight facebook use

In a unique development, a man was arrested over wife’s complaint for overnight usage of facebook in Mardan on Wednesday. The wife alleging her husband of chatting with girls on the facebook whole night filed complaint at the Mardan Police Station against him. The police acting on the complaint woman’s complaint arrested her husband. Reacting on the allegations of chatting with the girls overnight on the Facebook, he said though he uses the social media networking site frequently but turned down allegation of his wife. Back in the month of August 2018, Federal Investigation Agency had arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing a woman and pretending to circulate her objectionable pictures on social media. The woman had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime wing alleging that the suspect, named Saqib Ali, was harassing her and threatening to upload her personal pictures on social media.