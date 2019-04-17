Dog pulled from ruff seas 220km off Thai coast to be adopted by rescuer

An exhausted dog found paddling 220 kilometres (135 miles) off the Thai coast is set for a new lease on life after an oil rig worker who rescued him promised to adopt the plucky pooch. The tan-coloured dog, named Boonrod by his rescuers — Thai for “survivor from karma” — was fished from the ocean on Friday by rig workers who spotted his head bobbing between the waves in the Gulf of Thailand. There was no indication of how he got there, or how long he had been lost at sea. But local media speculated he may have fallen off a fishing vessel and paddled towards the rig.