Asif Raza Mir Shooting in London for HBO series

Veteran Pakistani actor Asif Raza Mir has signed a project with HBO. The actor is busy shooting in London for an HBO series, titled Gangs of London. Asif Raza told that he is working in a 10 episode television series and the release date is still to be announced.

The IMDB database website also shows Asif Raza Mir’s part in the HBO project.

Entertainment Pakistan contacted the actor to confirm the news and Asif Raza confirmed that he is shooting in London for the television series. Asif Raza will be sharing the screen with English actors Ray Pathaki and David Bradley.

The actor’s wife Samra Raza Mir shared the news through her Instagram account. She uploaded a screenshot of a news article-proudly sharing the news of her husband’s new project with the famous American Entertainment Channel, HBO.

Asif Raza Mir is one of the most prominent Pakistani actors. He also owns a Production house called A&B Entertainment. He played some leading roles in Dramas and films in the 1980’s. Asif Raza Mir’s Father Raza Mir was also a movie director and cinematographer for the first ever Pakistani movie Teri Yaad-and now Asif’s son Ahad Raza Mir carries on the legacy by proving himself in the acting industry. Ahad has been rewarded the best actor by the Lux Style Awards. The father-son duo was recently seen in Canada after the Hamlet Theatre play for the Shakespeare Company in which Ahad played a prominent part.

It is a proud moment for the family and for the people of Pakistan. We wish the actor good cheer!