Hamza Shahbaz’s bail extended till April 25 by the court

The Lahore High Court extended Hamza Shahbaz’s bail in three cases against him on Wednesday.

To delay arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Hamza had sought interim bail in three cases; Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani Company and assets beyond means of income.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Malik Shehzad extended his pre-arrest bail till April 25.

Hamza has also filed a petition against the bureau’s attempted raid at his house. He said the team harassed women present at his residence.