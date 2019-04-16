Pakistan awards Saudi crown prince ‘Global Influential Figure’ title

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been awarded with the title of ‘Global Influential Figure’ of 2018 by the government of Pakistan.

All Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) awarded this desgination, in a ceremony, held in Islamabad on Sunday. President Dr Arif Alvi handed the certificate to Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, was recognised for his efforts in supporting Islam and taking care of the Two Holy Mosques, in addition to championing key humanitarian issues including Palestine, Yemen, Syria and the protection of Muslim minorities, the PUC said on the occasion. He was also recognised for his support of Pakistan and the peace process with neighbouring India, the council added.

The imam of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Dr Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani, also attended the ceremony, where he urged Muslims around the world to demonstrate unity and overcome the challenges like terrorism and extremism.

“As long as Muslims are united, no force in the world can defeat them,” he said at the 4th Paigham-e-Islam conference in the capital that was attended by hundreds of delegates, says Arab News.

Al-Juhani said he brought cordial wishes from the Saudi government. “Pakistan is an important country in the Muslim world, and we hold her in high esteem,” he said. “Saudi Arabia is a peace-loving country and has always played a positive role in mitigating the sufferings of Muslims across the globe.”

President Alvi said Pakistan had defeated terrorism through sacrifice. “The whole world now recognises the sacrifices rendered by our armed forces in the war against terror,” he said, adding that more than 70,000 Pakistanis had laid down their lives in the battle against terrorism.

The Saudi envoy said his government had remained at the forefront of “serving Muslims” across the world.

“All Muslims are like one body, and we feel their pain and suffering irrespective of regional boundaries,” Al-Malki said.