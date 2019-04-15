Religious Affairs Minister condemns hate speech to foster unity

A turban fastening ceremony, on Monday, honoured 58 students of the religious seminary, Jamia Farooqi in Shiekhmal area of Landi Kotal.

The event was graced by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Allama Noorul Haq Qadri, as chief guest. Others present in the spiritual gathering included Muhammad Ilyas Banuri; Maulana Ihsanullah Junaidi; local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI); a large number of students from religious seminaries as well as parents of the students and tribesmen.

Allama Qadri addressed the occasion and said that madaris (religious seminaries) had played a vital role in spreading religious knowledge. He also urged the Ullemas and religious scholars to extend love and avoid hate speeches to cement unity among the masses.

He added, “Success of the world and hereafter rest (in) follow(ing) the holy Quran and teachings of the Prophet,” while requesting the parents to decorate their children with knowledge of Islam.

Speaking against the misinterpretation of the reforms proposed by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the chief guest asserted that it only wanted to grant equal status and opportunities to the students of the seminaries as availed and enjoyed by the school-learners. He assured that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would be made a Medina-design state where every citizen would be equal before the law.

The organizer (Muhtamem) of the madrassa, Mulana Shoab, appraised the participants of annual activities of the seminary. In the end, the chief guest fastened turbans and awarded certificates to 32 students who had learned by heart the Holy Quran and 26 other learners who had completed their first reading (Nazera) of the Holy Quran.