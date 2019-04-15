Muree Brewery promotes polo through championship

Murree Brewery Chief Executive, Isphanyar Bhandara, on Monday, remarked that sports helped develop the mental and physical abilities of the youth.

He expressed his views while talking to reporters after presenting awards to the successful team at the final ceremony of the Murree Brewery Polo Cup.

Bhandara believed that such activities helped build their character along with improving patience and courage in their personalities.

A self-confident person could play an important role in the country’s development, he maintained.

He also hailed players as assets of the nation and said that they played an important role in promoting sports for the formation of a healthy society.

The event was also graced by the presence of Senator Sitara Ayaz and the ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Poland, Egypt, Sweden, and Bulgaria.

As many as seven teams had participated in the pilot event.

In the final, PBG Team scored seven goals to beat the CLS team by 3.5 goals.

Senator Ayaz noted that he appreciated the efforts of the Murree Brewery team for the promotion of sports.

He went on to add that the inaugural M.P. Bhandara Memorial Murree Brewery Polo Tournament was held in 1904.

At the end of the match, young army officers had demonstrated tent pegging and indulged in horse dancing.

All the attendees had thoroughly enjoyed these performances, he recalled.