Five killed, dozens injured as dust storm hits Karachi

At least five people were killed and 36 others injured on Monday as parts of Karachi and its surrounding areas were besieged by gusty winds accompanied by a dust storm and light rain, Radio Pakistan reported.

The blustery winds blew away roofs and uprooted electricity poles and trees in different parts of the megalopolis, causing traffic blockages. Incidents of wall and roof collapses were reported in Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Lyari, PECHS, Peoples Chowrangi and Surjani Town.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a five-year-old girl was killed when the roof of a house in Haji Ibrahim Goth collapsed. Another child was killed in Peoples Chowrangi near Mazar-i-Quaid when a tree fell.

Five students were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital as the roof of their school located on Tipu Sultan Road collapsed, rescue sources said. The prayer leader of a mosque at fish harbour was injured as the mosque’s makeshift roof collapsed. Two people were injured in Landhi No 3 as part of a wall of their house collapsed. In Sarjani Town No 7, two people were injured as the roof of their house collapsed. At least eight fishermen went missing after their boat overturned near Rehri Goth. A tree fell on a van transporting prisoners near the old City Courts lockup. A police mobile, five passenger buses and a truck flipped over due to the strong winds.

The sudden dust storm came with howling gales and hampered visibility on numerous major roads. The wind was so strong that it ripped off tin walls and knocked out power cables in some localities, cutting off electricity.

Some flights from Jinnah International Airport were cancelled or delayed last night owing to the dust storm.

“The dust storm was stronger than expected. Winds blew at a speed of 65km/h and reduced the visibility to 500 metres,” Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Sardar Sarfaraz said. The Met Office forecast thunderstorm accompanied by a dust storm on Tuesday (today).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed all divisional commissioners to take care of the vulnerable residents of the city. He asked those who lived in sheds to stay alert and cautious as the city experiences extreme weather.

The chief minister directed municipal authorities to take all necessary steps required to handle the situation and asked the deputy commissioners to help them.

Shah also directed government hospitals to improve their available facilities and directed police to assist citizens.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar also directed all the local government officials to stay alert in view of the weather forecasts of thunderstorm and heavy rains.

“During the windstorm, a few localised faults emerged in some parts of Malir, Korangi, Shah Faisal, a few blocks in Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, which were swiftly attended and rectified by KE teams. Power supply to strategic installations including key hospitals, KWSB’s water pumping stations, and airport remained uninterrupted during this period. Obstructions to electricity infrastructure caused by trees uprooted by strong winds were also removed by the on-ground teams,” a K-Electric spokesperson said in a statement. “We urge the public to stay away from broken wires, refrain from taking shelter under transformers or standing near electricity poles during rainy and windy weather to avoid accidents,” he added.