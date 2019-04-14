Man jailed in Blasphemy case

A man accused of blasphemy was given remand by a judicial magistrate in judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

The case was registered at the Shams Colony Police under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298-A (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of holy personages) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The man has been arrested under these charges.

The SSP-Islamabad was approached by a Mohammad Sohail, resident of the area and lodged a complaint. Sohail told that one of his friends had informed him about the suspect and his alleged blasphemous activities.

Sohail consulted with his friends and lodged an FIR for legal action to be taken against the suspect.

The complainant said that the Blasphemous act of the suspect had hurt the religious feelings of the people of the area and he further added that there was resentment among the people of the area.

Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector Mohammad Nawaz said the suspect was produced before a magistrate who sent him to prison on judicial remand. The police seized a mobile phone and a laptop from the suspect and sent to the Federal Investigation Agency for recovery of evidence if any, he added.