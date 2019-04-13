Two employees from Venezuela’s central bank arrested after meeting Guaido: lawyer

Two people who work at Venezuela’s central bank were arrested on Friday after meeting opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has called on public officials to disavow President Nicolas Maduro, according to the employees’ lawyer and a source familiar with the matter. The attorney, Alonso Medina Roa, said the pair – Deny Albujar and Manuel Alberto Guisseppe – had also recently taken part in protests demanding better working conditions. According to Roa, they have not yet appeared in court and the charges against them are unknown. Maduro is cracking down on the opposition in a nearly three-month power struggle with Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly who invoked the country’s constitution to assume an interim presidency in January. He has been recognised as the OPEC nation’s rightful leader by more than 50 countries, which agree with his claim that Maduro’s May 2018 re-election was illegitimate. Maduro, a socialist, argues Guaido is a puppet of the United States attempting to oust him in a coup.