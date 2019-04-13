Uplift exports

Sir: Pakistan is a rich country in term of natural resources. Agriculture sector was once on the top due to golden corps. Among that corps, cotton was considered the best for exports.

Once, among the 40 percent of exports was the cotton but, with the passage of time, poor planning made export declined.

Now most of Asian countries have left Pakistan behind in cotton export. Moreover, cotton products export also decreased and due to better export planning and low rates, Bangladesh in now at top in Asia and Pakistan stands nowhere.

One thing that worth mentioning here is that our province Balochistan is also richest in natural resources and in date production.

Still Pakistan has ability to increase export of Pakistan by using latest method and tactics of export. After cotton, dates of Balochistan can be export. It is the best criteria to end gap between imports and exports which is widening day by day and Pakistan is losing foreign exchange.

RAHMAT SHAFIQUE

Kalatuk, Turbat