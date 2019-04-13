Demand for Dar

Sir: PML-N has sought Dar’s appointment as finance minister by submitting a resolution to the Punjab Assembly asked the federal government to appoint Ishaq Dar as Finance Minister on a contract, thereby insinuating that Finance Minister Asad Umer had failed to deliver and steer the country out of the economic mess.

This demand of PML-N is preposterous and absurd given the number of graft cases been filed against him by anti-graft watchdog, and his absconding and deliberate refusing to cooperate and present before court despite court’s incessant summons, and never justifying of his absence from court.

One should ask few queries ironically from those who have questioned for such a ludicrous demand: Whether a person who had remained four times Finance Minister of a country can be an absconder right after a corruption investigation was launched against him, thereby deliberately refusing to present before court?; Can a sane person demand for such a minister for whose assets Supreme Court has given a seizure and auction order?; Why is he shying away to prove his innocence if he is not involved in 6 accounts in various banks of Pakistan, 13 assets in Pakistan and 7 properties, including financial companies, abroad?; How come he is not returning back to his homeland in order to prove the allegation of “assets beyond means” wrong?

Yes, today our country is in an utmost delicate situation of economic crippling but it is a dint of aforementioned facts, not due to failure of this novice government. We should appreciate the new regime of PTI that is wrestling with the messy legacy it got from its predecessors.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan