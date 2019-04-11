Forman Christian College students protest against increase in fee

A protest was organised by the students of Forman Christian College Lahore in the university against the sudden 300% hike in summer internship program on Wednesday. After sending several emails to the administration department, the students gathered in front of the administration building and protested.

After an unexpected resignation by the Head of Education department, the administration department increased the fee for education interns from Rs10,000 to Rs40,000. Students sent several emails to the Chief of Student Affairs Cheryl Burke regarding the abrupt increase.

According to the students, the response of the administration was not really helpful, and this led to a protest. During the protests, the students explained their issues to the administration and it led to a heated conversation between the Chief of Student Affairs and the students.

The chief stressed on the fact that the inflation rate of the country has increased, and the increase is mainly due to that. The protest happened for almost an hour and came to an end without any proper solution.