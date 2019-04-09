Muhammad Tariq Siddiqi (1932-2019)

Dr Tariq Siddiqi, an unorthodox, highly respected educationist and administrator, passed away in Lahore in the early hours of April 9. He leaves behind a vast circle of friends, family, mentees, and a rich legacy of principled leadership in governance and education.

Born in India, a member of the independence generation, he became a pillar of the Civil Service of Pakistan through all the turns that the country took over the next five decades of its history. Never afraid to speak truth to power, he was dismissed from service in 1975 for refusing to approve administrative malpractice, a dismissal he always wore as a badge of pride. Subsequently recalled and promoted, he retired as Federal Secretary for Planning and Development and went on to serve as Director General of the Civil Services Academy, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University and Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e Azam University. Rigorously simple and anti-material, he gave generously of his time and resources without any expectation of receiving in return. He leaves behind five brothers and sisters, two sons and daughters-in-law, countless friends, admirers and students, and departs to join his beloved soulmate and partner, Nigar Ahmad.