16 more dengue cases surface in Karachi

As many as 16 more dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi in a week, taking the reported cases’ toll to 325 since 1st January 2019. According to the weekly report issued by Prevention and Control Program for Dengue in Sindh, at least 16 new dengue fever cases detected throughout the Karachi city in a week. In April, a total 18 dengue positive cases emerged across the Karachi city. A total 336 dengue cases have been emerged in Sindh province so far out of which 325 in Karachi and 11 in other districts.

A death was also reported in Karachi city due to dengue fever this year so far.