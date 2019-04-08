Taimoor lifts men’s title after sudden death playoff

The 58th National Amateur Golf Championship 2019 came to conclusion after four rounds of relentless and intense golfing for the competing champions who were striving for a cling at the national golf title at the demanding Garrison Club Golf Course here Sunday. The victorious and vanquished one turned out to be Taimoor Khan who achieved ascendancy and triumph, first excelling over the final eighteen holes to level scores with his rival Abdul Zahoor and then beating him in a sudden death playoff that lasted two holes. It was a fortunate day for Taimoor who carded the final day’s eighteen holes with a round of gross 69, through a five holes birdie blitz that brought him at par with Zahoor and entitled him to fight it out with his ferocious adversary. Zahoor lost it in the sudden death playoff due to Taimoor’s stunning hitting. In the final go, Taimoor had scores of 76, 72 ,73 and 69 and a four rounds aggregate of 290. As for Zahoor, he put up a great display of golf but had to concede victory to Taimoor. Zulfiqar Ali came third with a score of 291 while Wazir Ali was fourth with a score of 292. Zohaib Asif came fifth, ending the championship at a score of 292.

The net section winner was Raja Israr while second net went to Mohsen Zafar and Robin Bagh secured third net. The women’s section title winner was Rimsha Ijaz through flawless golf. Her scores for the three days were 76, 76 and 73. The second gross went to Hamna Amjad. She managed aggregate score of 235. Ghazala Yasmin came third with score of 240. The winner net in women’s section was Aisha Moazzam followed by Daniya Eyaz, second net, and Ana James Gill, third net.