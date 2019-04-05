Reema Khan shares her trip to Jerusalem on Instagram

Reema Khan, a veteran Pakistani actress visited Jerusalem last month and shared details of her trip on social media.

Jerusalem is considered to be the third holiest place in the world for Muslims.

She revealed her trip on Instagram today and posted photos of her visit to Masjid Al-Aqsa and the Dome of the Rock.

“Thank ALLAH for the opportunity to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque last month and pray inside the Dome of the Rock. We also prayed at the place where before the ascension, Prophet Muhammad led the prayer which was followed by one lac and 24 thousand prophets,” she said in a post.

In one of her posts, she thanked a friend who made their trip possible.

“I feel indebted to our friend who arranged it all. Jerusalem is not only very holy to us – Muslims, but also is a very holy place for the monotheist religions of the world,” she added.

Her visit to Israel raised questions because it is difficult for Pakistani citizens to enter Jerusalem due to passport restrictions.

It is thought that she has an American passport which would have made her visit to Jerusalem possible.

Dr. Tariq Shahab, her husband accompanied her on her trip.

Sharing her experience with her followers, she said, “This was a lifetime opportunity and we can only thank God-Almighty for this Saadat.