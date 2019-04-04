Unemployment in Pakistan

Sir: With the increase in population and the rising cost of living, its severity is also increasing. There is hardly a family that is not hit by this vice. During the past few years, it has become unbearable.

Before suggesting suitable remedies, I would like to analyse the cause. The main cause is that we are not certain about our goals. In developed countries, every student is clear about his goal of life. Here in Pakistan, our students have no clear planning about their aims because of our social setup. Everyone in our society wants to become an engineer or a doctor. As the degree holders and job opportunities do not match, the result is unemployment.

Let us take the example of the developed countries. They use farm machinery but they never complain of unemployment. The reason is that they have given up there traditional methods of working. They are no more over-employed. They have become progressive growers. Here in our country, the whole family works on the same farmland. By distributing work, each member of the family can generate his own sources. In this way, everybody can make progress.

Our government should set up an independent department for eradication of unemployment. Our government has already set up the departments for the control of corruption, pollution, overpopulation, food shortage, etc. A department for the control of unemployment will certainly produce good results.

ALIZA SHAFI

Karachi