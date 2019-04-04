Ammad, Akmal star in Balochistan’s thumping win over Sindh in Pakistan Cup

An all-round effort by Ammad Butt and a sparkling 99 by Umar Akmal helped Balochistan defeat Sindh by 72 runs for their second successive victory in the Mughal Steel Pakistan Cup 2019 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Ammad followed up his 18-ball 42 with five fours and two sixes, that lifted Balochistan to 346 for nine in 50 overs, to return with figures of three for 58 as Sindh were dismissed for 274 in 44.2 overs. He was later adjudged player of the match. In Sindh’s run-chase, Umar Siddiq gave an early impetus when he scored 88 from 64 balls with 12 fours and two sixes, before he was run out. Siddiq added 92 runs for the second wicket with Ahsan Ali (42), while Umar Amin (60, 68b, 8×4) and Aamer Yamin (46, 41b, 5×4, 1×6) put on 93 runs for the sixth wicket after Sindh had slumped from 149 for one to 164 for five. However, Aamer’s departure at the score of 257 in the 39th triggered a final collapse for Sindh as they were dismissed for 274 in the 45th over. Apart from Ammad, Mohammad Irfan took two for 58 as Balochistan moved to the top with two wins. Earlier in the day, Balochistan built their 346 for nine at the back of another power-packed performance by Akmal after they were sent into bat.

The right-hander hit six sixes and seven fours in his blistering 99-run knock that came off 66 balls. Umar was unfortunate to miss-out on a second consecutive century by one-run when he was bowled off an inside edge by Rahat Ali. Before Akmal and Ammad’s exploits, captain Asad Shafiq (53) and opener Zeeshan Ashraf (75) added 100 runs for the second-wicket. Asad hit four fours and two sixes in a 47-ball innings, while Zeeshan’s run-a-ball 75 was laced with nine fours and a six. For Sindh, Hammad Azam and Nauman Ali took two wickets each, conceding 36 and 59 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan beat Sindh by 72 runs

Balochistan 346-9, 50 overs (Umar Akmal 99, Zeeshan Ashraf 75, Asad Shafiq 53, Ammad Butt 42 not out; Hammad Azam 2-36, Nauman Ali 2-59) VS Sindh 274 all out, 44.2 overs (Umar Siddiq 88, Umar Amin 60, Aamer Yamin 46; Ammad Butt 3-58, Mohammad Irfan 2-58)

Player of the match – Ammad Butt (Balochistan)