Exploring the semi-desert coastal strip

That Balochistan is rich naturally with possession of precious mineral resources and mountainous areas is a reality. It possesses numerous historical and beautiful sites which point out the beauty of nature.

The mountains of Balochistan have attractive picnic points, historical and touristy places which are naturally beautiful. Some of the most beautiful mountainous regions of Makran are Nali, Chapi, Shad and Khonerdan etc where numerous people from different areas of Balochistan visit for picnics and for taking photographs. Once someone visits these aforementioned areas, he/she always remembers their trip.

Among the most famous picnic points, Nali is renowned for its beauty and is a wonderful site that is located in the northern side of Kassak Village high up in the mountains. Nali is a mountainous place covered with the highest mountains in which pure water comes out and flow per years even without any rains. The people from Turbat areas love to visit Nali for doing picnics and enjoyment; because the mountains look well-designed and attractive. The place is historically famous and known for its natural beauty that inspires others to visit there especially in enjoyable occasions.

Apart from Nali, Chapi is another impressive and attractive historical place which is very popular for its natural beauty. Chapi is located towards the northern side of Kiken Village which is approximately 40 kilometres away from Turbat. The place is liked by the people who want to have trips there for enjoying the beauty of mountains. It is also known as a touristy place where people visit to have refreshments and celebrating enjoyable parties with friends. The people from nearby village visit this place every weekend for picnics.

The recent visit in Chapi for a picnic totally made me to think about the actual beautification of nature and its existences. The highest peaks looked alluring with the beauty of greenery and purity of mountains-generated water. In fact, one can easily find the actual beauty of nature_consisting of highest peaks (Khoh), different trees, purity of water, natural designed areas and etc which compel the human to think how the beautiful the nature is with its attractiveness. Such places always make the Humans to think and meditate upon the existence of nature and its identification.

Without a doubt, Balochistan is popular for such exemplary and historic regions which always make one think about the existence of nature. The promotion of such touristy places is urgently needed as people seem unaware about the real beauty of Balochistan. If Balochistan’s touristy places would have been focused upon by its government, then thousands of foreign tourists would love to visit Pakistan. Blessed are those who have such touristic places with natural beauty. Locals of Makran love to visit Nali and Chapi where they get to spend their vacations in peace.

Makran is a semi-desert coastal strip in Balochistan, in Pakistan and Iran, along the coast of the Gulf of Oman.

The writer is a teacher at DELTA and can be reached at shakeelphullan137@gmail.com