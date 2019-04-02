Minister Mehar beaten up in house attack

Some unidentified persons barged into the house of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control and former Sindh chief minister Ali Muhammad Mehar in Karachi on Monday night and started beating him up. Ali Muhammad Mehar was severely injured in the attack. According to details, some unidentified persons entered the house of Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Mehar situated in Defence Phase-IV area of Karachi and made the servants of the house hostage. They then entered the room on Federal Minister and tortured him severely as a result Ali Muhammad Mehar was wounded. The attackers managed to escape from the scene after wounding Ali Muhammad Mehar who was then shifted to a private hospital in Karachi. A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers reached the hospital after getting information. Talking to media outside the hospital, PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman condemned the attack on Ali Muhammad Mehar. He said that Ali Muhammad Mehar is in stable condition. He suffered injuries on his forehead.