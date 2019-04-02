Rasm-e-Qul of CM Buzdar’s father today

Rasm-e-Qul of late Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan Buzdar, former MPA and father of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will be held today (Wednesday) at 9:30am at his native village Barthi.

Quran Khawani has also been arranged for the departed soul on April 4 at Taunsa.

Another Quran Khawani will be held on April 5 at 2:30pm at Civil Officers Mess Function Area GOR-I, Lahore.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan on Tuesday went to the ancestral residence of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Barthi to condole the death of his father Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan Buzdar.

Jam Mir Kamal Khan and his delegation offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

While paying tribute to the services of late Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan Buzdar in the socio-political fields, the Balochistan chief minister said that late Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan was a prominent socio-political figure of the area and his services for the welfare of the people will be remembered.

He said that services of Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan in education, political and social sectors are a beacon of light for all.

The delegation which was led by the Chief Minister Balochistan included Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Babar Musakhel, Senator Manzoor Kakar, provincial ministers Zamrik Khan Achakzai, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Naseeb Ullah, Mir Sikandar Ali Imrani, Advisor Mubeen Khilji and other prominent personalities. Javed Akhtar Lund MPA, Khawaja Dawad MPA, former assembly member Sardar Saif-ud-Din Khosa, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab and other notables were also present.

Moreover, provincial ministers, assembly members, social and political personalities, businessmen, lawyers, notables of various tribes and a large number of people visited the residence of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to condole with him.