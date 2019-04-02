Indian shelling across LoC kills an elderly man and injured five

The Pakistani military stated that three Pakistani soldiers were killed in a crossfire between India and Pakistan in Rawalkot area of Pakistan administered Kashmir on Tuesday. The exchange of fire across the Line of Control (LoC) had wounded a soldier as well.

Due to Indian shelling in the Nezapir area of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, five were wounded and an old man was killed, claimed the officials.

With the rising tensions between the two neighbours following the suicide attack in Pulwama the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) that killed at least 40 Indian personnel’s. After decades of fighting in regards of Kashmir, both the countries have now settled for a divider the LoC.

The Pulwama attack had shocked the whole world on February 14, followed by Indian Air Force violation on Pakistani airspace on February 26.

After the IAF violation on February 27, Pakistan claimed that they had shot down two Indian fighter jets, also captured an Indian pilot, Abhinandan (Wing Commander) who was then released as a gesture of peace.

However, the situation had settled but the shelling by India proves otherwise.

In the wake of the Pulwama attack, Pakistan said it had renewed its crackdown on armed groups, sealing dozens of mosques and schools run by JeM and LeT and taking steps to implement UN-mandated assets freezes on those groups.