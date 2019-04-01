‘Puppet govt’ installed to roll back 18th Amendment: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said a puppet government has been installed to roll back the 18th Amendment and wind up Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

“The truth is gradually coming out … the puppet government has been installed to roll back 18th Amendment and close down BISP,” the PPP chairman said while talking to reporters at Bhutto House in Naudero. “I appeal to the people of Pakistan to recognise the faces of the people who were sitting with Imran Khan on the stage in Ghotki rally, because they want to scrap the constitution given by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto … they want to snatch your rights and your provincial government,” he said.

The PPP chief said economy of the country has been ruined. “Petrol bomb has been dropped over the people but even then they [government] claim that they care about the poor,” he said, and asked as to why people are sinking in the tsunami of price hike if everything is ‘under control’.

Bilawal said Imran Khan calls himself a young leader, so he should bring youngsters to the forefront. “It is the era of young politics and we all should pave way for bringing ahead our younger generation to which Khan Sahab should not have any objection,” he said. “He (Imran Khan) is worried that we will leave him behind and replace him,” he added. The PPP chief said he has respect and regards for Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman as he is a very good opposition leader. “But, if Maulana comes under our training, it will prove to be better for the country,” he quipped.

Bilawal said the name of Benazir Bhutto has already been removed from Islamabad airport and now they want to remove her name from the BISP as well. “But they will never be able to remove her name from the hearts of Pakistani women,” he added.

He said women in Sindh will be politically empowered. He asked the women to take part in upcoming local government elections for which they will be facilitated.