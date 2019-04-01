Humayun Saeed congratulates Ahmad Ali Butt for Best Actor nomination by LSAs

As soon as the nominations were announced, the nominated celebrities expressed their excitement for the mega event on social media

The nominations for the 18th Lux Style Awards (LSA) 2019 have been announced.

The LSAs have a total of 24 different categories of fashion and entertainment.

As soon as the nominations were announced, the nominated celebrities expressed their excitement for the mega event on social media. However, there was a major surprising snub towards Humayun Saeed in the Best Actor category.

On the other hand, Ahmad Ali Butt was nominated as the Best Actor for his role in ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’.

Nonetheless, Humayun Saeed was happy over Ahmad Ali Butt being nominated instead of him and extended best wishes for the fellow actor.

Taking to Twitter, veteran actor Humayun Saeed said he does not find anything wrong with the LSA nominations, adding that nobody deserves the Best Actor nomination more than Ahmad Ali.

“Congratulations mere motu! Some people are questioning why I wasn’t nominated but I don’t find anything wrong with the LSA nominations. As far as ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’ is concerned, no one else deserved the Best Actor nomination other than Ahmad. I hope you go on to win it! @ahmedaliB” he wrote.

Ahmad also reciprocated with the love, saying he loves Humayun Saeed like Mehwish Hayat loved him in ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’.

Taking to Instagram, Ahmad wrote a post for Saeed with his signature sarcasm.

“The man is pure love. Thank you @saeedhumayun for all your support and love throughout the year to all your female actresses (only). I saw your unconditional love when I played Maina and finally got to know why women admire you so much and why we men want to be like you and why bhabi is always suspicious of you. You’re a true hero and the most humble man I know. Love you more than @mehwishhayatofficial,” he wrote.

Other nominations for Best Actor include Adnan Malik for ‘Cake’, Ali Zafar for ‘Teefa in Trouble’, Fahad Mustafa for ‘Load Wedding’ and Muhammad Ahmed for ‘Cake’. Courtesy Urdupoint