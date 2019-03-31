Zara Noor Abbas’ character in ‘Chhalawa’ is like a breath of fresh air

Wajahat Rauf’s third film is all set to release this Eidul Fitr and the first look of this highly anticipated film has everyone raving for more. One character that we are really looking forward to on the screen from ‘Chhalawa’ is Haya played by Zara Noor Abbas.

From the trailer, we can foresee how full of colour and life this character will be. Being an exemplary actress, Zara Noor shines with a various blend of emotions that further hint at her acting prowess. The film is family-oriented and also features Mehwish Hayat, Azfar Rehman, Asad Siddiqui, Mehmood Aslam and Ashir Wajahat in important roles.

The real life couple Zara and Asad Siddiqui will also be playing each other’s love interest in the film making it a whole lot more fun to watch. Zara is portrayed as a chirpy, fresh lady who captures the hearts of the audience in every scene. Depicting a completely diverse character from the roles that Zara has previously done, this character will surely aim to break through the persona of a girl riddled with problems that she has played on the small screen.

Amid the bright and colourful wedding festivities that are portrayed in the teaser, we also get the essence of drama and romance in the air. Taking a step forward, Zara as Haya will depict a full spectrum of emotions like love, sorrow, heartbreak and joy through her character. The teaser also hints at the mind-blowing chemistry between Zara and Asad, which will be seen on screen.

Another interesting thing are the marvellous dance moves that the entire cast was seen swinging to. The story of the film seems to be set in Punjab and revolves around a family drama and a father-daughter relationship. The story is set in Punjab and it revolves around romance and comedy. It is a family film, shedding light on the relationship between a father-daughter and the bond shared by siblings.

Both Zara and Mehwish Hayat beautifully portray the hint of playfulness and variety that Punjabi girls carry.

This joyful ride filled with love, drama and many other emotions will surely be a treat for the audiences this Eid.