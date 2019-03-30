Open manholes take another life, missing minor found dead

LAHORE: 5-year old boy, Azan, who went missing on Jan. 18, was found dead in the manhole of Iqbal Town here on Friday.

The police vigorously searched for some days in the area, and finding no clue, stopped. On Friday, a sanitary worker spotted the body and alerted the locals.

The police said a report of the disappearance of the boy was filed by his parents on Jan. 18, the day when he went missing.

The parents of deceased Azan lost consciousness after they received the decomposed body. The police stated that Azan might have fallen into the manhole on Jan 18. The police sent the body to the city morgue for an autopsy.

The family of the deceased minor held the district administration responsible for the death of Azan, asserting that the residents had a number of times alerted them about the missing cover of the manhole.