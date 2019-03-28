Keanu Reeves entertains flight passengers after flight makes emergency landing

Earlier this week, Keanu Reeves found himself on a commercial flight from San Francisco to Southern California. But before he could reach his destination, the plane had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, California. At the same time, freelance cartoonist Brian Rea decided to document the journey that showcased Keanu Reeves in a real-life Speed role. “So I got on a plane with Keanu. He was very pleasant. Took photos, talked about latest project with two very enthusiastic airline employees. We boarded. He sat two rows up. I fell asleep. Then all of a sudden our plane with Reeves was diverted to Bakersfield,” Brian Rea shared. “They just announced we may be taking a bus.” The actor asked questions, helped sort out the situation and even gave options to passengers. In fact, Reeves ultimately opted to take a two-hour van ride to Los Angeles where he read out facts about Bakersfield and played country music with fellow strangers.