Chinese vlogger has ‘fallen in love’ with Pakistani food

Trevor James is a Chinese video blogger who explores street food culture in different countries. After visiting Pakistan with his wife, he couldn’t stop posting about his love for the country. “Pakistan is the land of hospitality! We have been here one week now and have fallen in love with the delicious food,” he wrote in a Facebook post. The couple’s first stop was at Monal restaurant in Islamabad which Trevor James described as “incredible.” They went to Waris Nihari in Lahore next. “Eating the best nihari I’ve ever tasted! The ultra rich beef stew at Waris Nihari in the deep back lanes of Lahore is a life changing flavour you must try in your lifetime. In heaven right now!” he posted on Food Ranger. James said they did not have to pay for a single meal in Pakistan, as people were very friendly. He told people to add Pakistan to their travel list.