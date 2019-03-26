Aamir Laiquat wants to file a law suit against ‘Load Wedding’ team

Aamir Liaquat recently claimed to drag the “Load Wedding” actors, Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa along with the Director of the film, Nabeel Qureshi and Producer Fizza Ali to court for defaming him. The local Tv personality threatened to file a case against the ‘Load Wedding’ team for misrepresenting him in the movie.

More recently, Aamir Liaquat has also openly condemned the young actress Mehwish Hayat on receiving the Taghma-e-Imtiaz- he stated that there are more deserving actors in the industry. In another tweet, Aamir said: “Imagine the pain experienced by much more skilled and talented artists when Mehwish Hayat was announced as the actress with the most films and dramas to her credit,”

Mehwish Hayat has been hurt by the reaction of many people over her medal- she has been trolled and ridiculed on social media for receiving the ‘Tagma-e-Imtiaz’. Hayat, disappointed with all the reaction stated that the way people of Pakistan celebrate an artist’s victory is shameful that is when Mr. Aamir Liaquat fired in with his response saying: “As an artist, you have failed to stop this mess and so, I should file a case against you,”- the Tv anchor was angry over his misrepresentation in the movie and that is what lead him to threaten the actress with a lawsuit.