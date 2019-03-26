Justin Bieber Gets Candid With His Fans

I am sure by now we all know that Justin hasn’t been himself lately- his fans have been in a maze. The young singer seems to be on a soul-search lately. Just before the wedding bells, we all heard rumors about how the star was not feeling too great. The reports may have been confirmed by JB’s latest post on Instagram. Justin answered many questions for fans that have been on a look out for his new album- ‘Purpose Tour’ was also cut short due to the singer’s mental condition. In his latest Instagram caption, Bieber resolves the mystery. Seems like the star needs a little break and some time to re-ponder over things in the past?

“So, I read a lot of messages saying you want an album. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour,” Justin wrote in reference to his musical career and 2017 ‘Purpose Tour’ which ended after the remaining dates were cancelled. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me, but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick-ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable, and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable… The top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. But I will come with a vengeance believe that.”

Whatever JB is going through, we wish the young singer a quick recovery and hope that his ‘deep-rooted’ issues get resolved!