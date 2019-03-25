Speaker Qaiser calls Kashmir ‘jugular vein’ of Pak

National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, on Monday, stressed the importance of Kashmir and hailed it as the ‘jugular vein’ of Pakistan.

Highlighting the basic right of Kashmiris to demand self-determination and freedom, he remarked the solution to the issue in the disputed valley must be in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He expressed this during a meeting with Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJ&K) President, Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan, held at the Parliament. He further regretted that the recent Pulwama attack was the direct consequence of the aggressive and atrocious policies of the Indian government in Occupied Kashmir (IOK). India was determined to continue this barbarity while violating all basic human rights, he added.

Speaker Qaiser noted that the Kashmir issue remained a core priority of Pakistan’s Parliament, on which all political parties had a unanimous consensus.

AJ&K stands united with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir: Masood Khan

“Pakistan will always raise voice for the protection of the Kashmiri’s basic rights at all forums, and we strongly condemned the cross-border escalation on the part of India,” he added.

The speaker claimed that Kashmir dispute was close to the heart of every Pakistani, further adding that its future remained connected to that of Kashmir.

He asserted that durable peace in South Asia could not be achieved without resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris.

On this occasion, he also condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders in the occupied valley, claiming this was an attempt by Indian Prime Minister Modi to pull the public opinion for upcoming general elections by creating mayhem and destruction in the IOK. Speaker Qaiser also reiterated his support to the arrested leaders while accusing New Delhi of using different cheap tricks to lessen the importance of the Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan would not let India win in such heinous efforts, he added.

“Kashmir being the flash point of the conflict, requires a peaceful solution for sustained regional peace and prosperity,” the speaker maintained.

He stressed upon the world leaders to take notice of the aggression and barbarity being committed by the Indian government in Kashmir. The Pakistani nation and government would always support the cause of self-determination and freedom of Kashmiri people, he resolved.

AJ&K President, Masood Khan, highly appreciated the endeavours of the Parliament of Pakistan in taking up the Kashmir dispute at various bilateral and multilateral forums.

“Parliament of Pakistan’s firm stands on Kashmir and solidarity with people of IOK is praiseworthy,” he added.

President Khan also condemned the ban on Jamat-i-Islami as well as the violence being committed against Muslims in the occupied valley.

The role of parliamentary diplomacy was said to be central to supporting the cause. He also expressed confidence in the efforts of Speaker Qaiser to prioritise the Kashmir issue at international forums.

The people of AJ&K will always stand with the people of IOK strongly condemns the atrocities committed by the Indian government, Masood Khan added.

He urged the Indian government to resolve Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolution with an immediate end to its atrocities and barbarity in IOK.

“The whole nation is united for Pakistan integrity and stability whereas Pakistan is fully capable to counter threats posed by Indians,” he maintained.

While congratulating Qaiser for being elected as the speaker of the National Assembly, President Khan went on to commend his efforts to maintain the decorum of the House while handling all matters quite sagaciously and wisely.