PM Imran’s signed bat, ball fetch millions in Canada

An autographed bat and ball of Prime Minister Imran Khan were auctioned for raising funds for the construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams in Pakistan at an event in Canada.

The PM’s signed bat fetched $17,000 at a fundraising event while the ball was sold for $ 10,000. ‘I AM Pakistan Movement’s chairman Ahmed Sayyed purchased the bat. Former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Javed attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leader said water worth about $22 billion went to waste in Pakistan every year, adding that the government had worked out a strategy for the construction of the Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams. Separately, the PTI senator in a tweet said: “Masha’ALLAH After Montreal,Toronto & Ottawa – Calgary too responded v well.Massive gathering of our diaspora.Balls signed by PM ImranKhan won away by LalaArif Waraich $35,000 & MalikHafeez $30,000 Calgary Pledging $425,786 Canada reaches $2 Million Welldone IAPWM #DamsFundRaisers.”

Published in Daily Times, March 25th 2019.