Muslim leadership urged to contain the mantra of ‘Islam-Phobia’

Clerics, Ulemas and religious scholars from all over Islamic world while speaking at Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Conference in London urged the Muslim world to get united against prevailing mantra of ‘Islam-Phobia’ emanating in western world. Islam has no linkage with terrorism and extremism. Elements fanning extremism on account of Islam and Muslims are not friends of Islam. Islam is a religion of peace and security and it is also the message of Harmain Al-Sharifain to promote peace and harmony with interfaith dialogue, said clerics at Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Conference held in London here on Sunday.

While addressing “Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Conference” here on Sunday in London, the participants of the conference who were invited from different Muslim countries and Islamic Organizations urged on Muslim world to devise an effective mechanism to contain rising ‘Islam-Phoba’ issue emanating in western world. ‘London Declaration’ issued at the conference lauded services and endeavors on part of Saudi government for interfaith harmony and intersect coexistence. The participants of the conference also pointed out that New Zealand terrorism incident provided an opportunity for all the segments of society who use to raise voice for interfaith dialogue, peace and harmony. Teachings of all the religions of the world have discouraged terrorism and extremism at every forum and level.

The participants of the conference also urged on United Nations Organization (UNO) to ensure legislation for respect and honor of holy places of all the religions of the world. ‘Islam-Phobia’ is being propagated by extremists and terrorists for their vested interests. The faithful and believers of all the religions have unanimously announced to disassociate from this baseless act.

‘Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Conference’ was arranged in London here on Sunday (24th March) with assistance of Difa-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, in the chair of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi (Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council) while among notable guests of the conference include Maulana Dr. Saedd Ahmed Inyatullah, Maulana Ataullah Khan, Director World Islamic Congress Dr. Ahmed Makhdoom, Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Ahmed Saeed Makki, Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab, Maulana Ataullah Khan, Qari Tayyab Abbasi, Maulana Shoaib Mirpuri, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Amin, Dr Haroon Sadat, Pir Ahtashamul Haq, Lord Mehmood Khan, Bishop Munawar Shah, Allama Sajjad Kazmi, Maulana Nadeem.

The participants of the conference stated that mosques are centers of peace and prayers and peace has always been commanded for the ones entered in mosques and Kabatullah. Elements responsible for making terrorism in mosques of New Zealand have targeted at the heart of humanity. Terrorism incident in New Zealand have united Muslims all over world. Being center of Muslim Ummah unity Harmain Al-Shrifain has preached Muslims to hold each other strongly as followers of different religious sects use to say prayers in Harmain Al-Sharin in the command of one prayer leader.

