Complete shutdown in Indian-held Kashmir against banning of JKLF

SRINAGAR: Banning of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) by the Indian government has led to a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik gave the call for strike.

Markets and business establishments are closed in Srinagar and other big and small cities of the valley are also observing shutdown while the roads are almost empty. A day earlier, the Indian government banned JKLF led by Muhammad Yasin Malik for “promoting secessionist activities” in occupied Kashmir.

“The order to ban Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and JKLF is nothing but an act of political vengeance and an oppressive tactic to suppress the just movement of people of occupied Kashmir. The Indian government’s decision to ban the organisations peacefully striving for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, will not cow down the people.” the JRL statement said.

Earlier in February, the Indian authorities banned the socio-religious organisation JeI in occupied Kashmir.

Last month, JKLF leader Malik was arrested and charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA), which stipulated that a person can be jailed for up to two years without bail.