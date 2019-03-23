Mob attacks Muslim family in India, asks them to ‘go back to Pakistan’

A Muslim family was assaulted by a group of unidentified men in their home in Gurugram’s Bhondsi area for playing cricket, Times of India reported.

According to the news outlet, the incident occurred on Thursday when some of the boys were playing cricket outside their home. While they were playing, they were approached by 35 to 40 goons who demanded that they “go to Pakistan and play” and threatened them to vacate their home.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, attackers can be seen beating three to four men and an elderly woman. The elderly woman can be seen pleading for help in the video.

According to the FIR that was registered, the incident took place around 5 pm, at the home of Mohammad Sajid, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been living there for the last three years with his wife Sameena and six children.

In the complaint, Sajid’s nephew Dilshaad, who was among those beaten up, said the trouble started when he was playing cricket with some others in a vacant plot near the house.

“Two unknown men came on a bike and said, ‘What are you doing here? Go to Pakistan and play’. They began fighting and when my uncle Sajid intervened, the boy sitting at the back of the bike slapped him and said, ‘You wait, we will show you’,” he alleged in the police complaint, adding that 10 minutes later, they saw six boys on two bikes and several men on foot approaching their home, armed with “bhalas” (spears), “lathis” (sticks) and “talwars” (swords).

“On seeing them, we ran into the house, and they all began demanding that the men come out or they will kill us. When we did not go out, they forced their way into the house and started beating us up,” he added. Moreover, Dilshaad alleged the accused warned the family to “empty the house and leave or else we will capture it”.

Sajid’s wife said the accused fled with valuables and cash and damaged cars and windows.

Police said a case has been registered under IPC sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 452 (house trespass), and 506 (criminal intimidation).