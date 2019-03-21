Why only cricket?

Sir: Cricket is the only sport that is given attention and importance and is properly highlighted these days other sports activities are not important… perhaps.

Rugby for example, about which I recently found out that a national team actually exists. The teams from Islamabad and Lahore practice year round every weekend in the local rugby grounds and from January to April National Rugby camps are held every weekend after which the best players are selected for the national team which then goes abroad to play internationally if they can find a sponsor.

Last year the team played against Kazakhstan and this year there are rumours that international teams will be coming to Pakistan for rugby tournaments. The rugby team consists of students, businessmen and regular employees from different departments. Without having support from our government the players are serving Pakistan because it is their passion and love of the country.

Despite this, their hardwork is neither appreciated nor acknowledged in Pakistan nor do they receive any compensation for it and cannot even play any matches if they don’t receive any sponsorship. And this is just the sport that I came to know about. I want to request all media to cover the rugby matches as well.

Everyone is going crazy over PSL and no one even knows how hard the rugby team is currently working on their camps to be a part of the national team which will be playing against international teams next month. The players from Islamabad work or study all week long and then travel to Lahore on Friday for the camps and then back to work on Monday.

We, all rugby players are waiting for your love and appreciation.

SAMRA TARIQ

Islamabad

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.