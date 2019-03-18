PM announces 100bn for development of tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced annual budget of Rs100 billion for next 10 years for the development of recently merged tribal areas, through a tweet.

He further added that a three-week consultative process has been initiated to formulate a 10-year development plan aimed at uplifting of erstwhile Fata region.

A few days before tweeting this, on March 15 rally in Bajour, Premier Imran Khan announced several developmental schemes and projects for tribal district Bajour. These plans include Rs2 Billion grant for interest-free youth entrepreneurship loans, installing solar system at as many as 300 mosques, and establishment of a university, small industrial zone, Barng Tunnel and 132Kv grid station thereby creating jobs for 8000 youths. ‘Insaf health cards’ will also be soon launched in Bajour and Mohmand.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will introduce Sehat Insaf Card in all tribal areas. Every family here will have Rs 720,000 per annum at their disposal for medical treatment”, he said.

He also announced that Pak-Afghan route will be reopened for business activities assured that mobile internet service will be restored in the area.

Directives to resume 2G, 3G and 4G were issued throughout the district by authorities acting on Prime Minister’s order and cellular networks became available in the area on Sunday.

Prime Minister said that FATA-KP merger was a historic move directing the development and prosperity of the tribal areas. Yet, it is faced by multitude of challenges, many of them linked with lack of resources. He added that his government has overcome fiscal crisis and economy of the country is improving.

The historic merger of FATA and Provincially administered Tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was completed on May 31, 2018, through a constitutional amendment during the tenure of PML-N. The process of transition is now being monitored by PTI government.