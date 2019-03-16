Remembering the iconic music composer duo Bakhshi-Wazir

It is always a mesmerising effect Ghulam Ali produces whenever we listen to Bukhshi Wazir’s composition “Sohnia Oei Mukh Tera Sajri Saver Aei” from the movie ‘Sharabi’.

I have known Bakhshi Wazir for many decades as I have sung their compositions for Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan. The main tuner was Wazir Hussain and Bakhshi accompanied Wazir Hussain, his partner on rhythm and in organising the recordings. Wazir was very proficient in the knowledge of classical raags. He used to accompany Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and Ustad Fateh Ali Khan on harmonium for their classical renderings abroad. He did that for my mehfils also both for my light classical and classical renderings. Wazir’s sons are also very talented; Bobby is a composer and an excellent keyboard player, Tariq is a musician and son Tanveer is a sound technician. Naeem is in business.

The most popular song by Madam Nurjehan composed by Bukhshi Wazir however remains ‘Jadon Holi Jai Laina Mera Na’a’ from the movie ‘Ut Khuda Da Vair’ pictured on Naghma with Habib inlead. Based in Raag Darbari, this song is popular since last three decades. All over the world this song is sung on request by Pakistani singers on stage. In one of his interviews Wazeer Ali revealed that it took poet Tanvir Naqvi all evening to write the first two lines of this song and the following day, the rest of the song was completed.

Tanvir Naqvi was a leading voice from Lahore during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s in the revival and renaissance of both classical and modern Punjabi poetry and Punjabi fiction. He wrote for Indian films before Pakistan was born. The Punjabi songs he wrote for the Pakistani Punjabi movie “Att Khudaa Daa Vair” were super hit. This movie was released on October 9, 1970.

Actors were Naghma, Habib, Iqbal Hassan, Munawar Zarif, Nanha, Razia, Niggo, MD Sheikh, Salma Mumtaz Chun Chun, Jaggi Malik and Sultan Rahi.

Producer is Amin Chouhdry and Director was Khawaja Sarfaraz. The other singers who rendered songs for this film were Roona Laila, Nazeer Begum, Irene Parveen and Masood Rana.

Before proceeding further, I would like to talk about use of Raag Darbari in film songs by melody makers of the subcontinent. Most prominent songs are ‘O Duniya Kei Rakhwale’ by Naushad Ali from the film ‘Baiju Bawra’ sung by Muhammad Rafi, ‘Berehem Aasmaan’ by Madan Mohan from the film ‘Bahana’ rendered by Talat Mahmud ‘Toote Hue Khwabon Nei’ from 1958 film ‘Madhumati’ composed by Salil Chaudhry filmed on Dilip Kumar and rendered by Muhammad Rafi, ‘Tu Pyar Ka Sagar Hei’ by melody makers Shankar Jaikishen in 1955 film ‘Seema’ filmed on Balraj Sahni, ‘Tu Jo Nahi Hei’ by SB John for Pakistani film ‘Savera’ composed by Master Manzoor and in 1970, Punjabi song by Nurjehan joined the hit list. The list is endless. Raag Darbari literally means a Court Raag as it was popularised by Mian Tansen in Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court.

The ascent of Arohi is in the lower and middle octaves where the note Ga komal is used with a slow wavy rendition on this note. The association of the notes Ni and Pa sounds pleasing. Its Vadi Sur (note) is Re and Samavadi is Pa.

Duo Bukhshi Wazir was among the top list of music composers after the first lot in Pakistani film music. His contemporaries were A Hameed, Master Manzoor, Wazir Afzal, Master Abdullah, Suhail Rana, Robin Ghosh and alike. This duo comprised two friends from Bhaati Gate Lahore. Wazeer Hussain was expert in Raags, Bukhshi looked after the percussion, orchestra and administrative aspects. Both possessed very pleasing personalities. It took the duo no time in establishing their credentials in Urdu and Punjabi films. By the end of the day, they composed music for around 250 films.

Their demand arose the moment the music of 1973 film Banarsi Thug became an instant hit with Nurjehan’s club song ‘Akh Lari Badobadi’ filmed on actor Mumtaz. It was a Firdous, Ejaz, Zamurrad, Munawar Zarif, Sultan Rahi, Ilyas Kashmiri, Mumtaz, Naeem Hashmi, Afzaal Ahmad, Meena Chodhary, Atia Sharf, Fazal Haq, Hanif, Imdad Hussain, Rangoon Wala, Mustafa Tind starrer film. Khwaja Parvez, Salim Kashir, Tanvir Naqvi and Saeed Jafri penned the songs.The duo’s first film was ‘Handshake’ in 1960.

Wazir Hussain got trained in music from his paternal uncle Chote Ashiq Ali Khan. In his music academy Bare Ghulam Ali Khan and bare Ashiq Ali Khan were visitors also. Wazir got inspired from these stalwarts. That is why Wazeer preferred using a Raag in totality in his compositions rather than making a hotchpotch. The duo was versatile also. For example a marriage song from the film ‘Shehnai’ ‘Mehndi La Ke Gehne Pa Kei’ by Nurjehan was liked by Masses. Many of their compositions were copied in India like ‘Baghon Main Bahar Aai’ which was copy of ‘Jadon Holi Jai Laina Aei Mera Naan’. Their films were Punj Darya, Zulm Da Badla, Jagga Gujjar, Pehla Vaar, Mele Sajna Dei, Sehra, Anjaam, Vohti G, Shehnai, Fashion, Heer Syal, Utt Khuda Da Vair, Pind Di Kuri, Jutt Da Qaul, Sir Da Saein, Akhar, Badmash Da Putter, Ultimatum, Sharabi, Mile Ga Zulm Da Badla, Mera Naan Patte Khan and Shera Tei Qanoon.

Wazeer Hussain was active till his demise on January 11, 1997.His other notable compositions were ‘Jaan Kadh Lai Beimanan’, Do Jawanian Milian, Gandalan Da Saag. Pahrian Tu Bahnwaan, Tenu Apna Bana Kei. It is reported that so pleased was Nurjehan with this song that she gave her remuneration to Wazeer Saheb as gift. Another notable song is Afshan’s song ‘Ang Ang Dei Vich Masti Bun Kei; by Afshan for the film ‘Akhar’. Although the duo used practically all the singers for their songs but Ghulam Ali’s song ‘Sohneya Oeye Mukh Tera Sajri Saver Aei’ rendered by actress cum singer Sabiha Khanum was an exceptional hit. For Masood Rana alone the duo recorded 33 songs.

Bukhshi Wazir always felt pride in saying that when director Masood Parvez approached Khwaja Khursheed Anwar for composing music for his first Pakistani Punjabi film in colour, Khwaja Saheb recommended the duo as he was busy elsewhere. So Bukhshi Wazir gave music for Punj Darya. Nurjehan’s song ‘Mere Sajra Phulaan Dei Gajre’ was born and became a highly popular song of its time.

When the duo’s demand in films reduced, they started giving music for Radio Pakistan and PTV. One notable project of theirs was recording of poet and philosopher Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry produced by Syed Rizi Tirmizi for CPU, Radio Pakistan the narration of which was recorded in actor Muhammad Ali’s voice. He recorded many songs in my voice including Nasir Kazmi’s ghazal “Aaj Tujhe Kyun Chup Si Lagi Hai” and kafi “Mitraan Di Mijmaani Khatir”. Music lovers miss Bakhshi-Wazir including myself.

The writer is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award. He can be reached at doc_amjad@hotmail.com

