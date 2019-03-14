Quetta outplay Peshawar by 10 runs to storm into PSL final

Shane Watson’s dazzling knock of 71 helped Quetta Gladiators storm into the final of the Pakistan Super League with a 10-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Karachi here on Wednesday evening. Watson’s 71 runs off 43 balls innings and with 1-10 last over bowling played a decisive factor in winning the qualifier. The win has earned Quetta a place in the final for a third time, having lost both previous finals in 2016 and 2017. Peshawar, winners in 2017 and runners-up last year, will play the winners of Eliminator 1 — between defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings on Thursday (today) — on Friday (tomorrow).

Chasing a formidable target of 187, Peshawar could mange only 176-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Darren Sammy (46) and Kieron Pollard (44) though took the team to the final over in their run chase but were triumphed over by Watson. Openers Kamran Akmal and Imamul Haq provided their side with a decent start of 41 runs but the innings remained bereft of momentum as soon as the opening stand was broken. Peshawar slipped to 90-5 but at this point Windies duo of Pollard and Sammy got the team back in the contest with a scintillating partnership of 83 runs. But the duo were dismissed in space of couple of deliveries and failed to take their team over the line.

Quetta found themselves in a difficult spot when they lost their key spinner Fawad Ahmed due to injury, after he was hit on his face while bowling. He was also taken to the hospital for further treatment. Ahmed’s injury meant that Quetta had to rely on their part-time bowlers but they were lucky enough to eke out two wickets from these bowlers – Rilee Rossouw and Ahsan Ali. Watson, who only plays as a specialist batsman these days, was also called upon to bowl the crucial final over but he defended 21 runs and ensured that Quetta reached their third final in four years. Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-28 in four overs.

Earlier, Quetta posted 186-6 in their allotted 20 overs, after Peshawar won the toss and elected to field first. At one stage it seemed as if Quetta will post a total in excess of 200 but flurry of wickets at the backend of the innings ensured that they were restricted to a total less than they would have initially expected. Watson and Ahsan Ali (32-ball 46 with two sixes and four boundaries) lifted Quetta after they lost opener Ahmad Shahzad for one in the second over. The pair put on 111 to steady the innings and that too at a fast pace. Wahab Riaz was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-26 in his four overs. His spell also included ten dot balls. Riaz’s fellow pacers Hasan Ali, Tymal Mills, Sameen Gul and all-rounder Kieron Pollard, claimed one wicket each.

Watson said it was nice to contribute to the team’s total. “It was nice to bat like this once again,” said Watson. “I think Ahsan Ali also batted well and we were able to lift the team to a good total.” Quetta skipper Sarfraz was delighted with the win. “It is a very good victory,” said Sarfraz. “Watson steadied the innings after the loss of an early wicket and Ahsan supported him very well and then bowlers controlled when it mattered.” Sammy gave credit to Quetta team. “Credit to Quetta, they deserved to win,” said Sammy. “The bowlers came back strongly in the last ten overs but we were an over and 16 runs short.”

Brief scores:

Quetta Gladiators 186-6 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 71, Ahsan Ali 46; Wahab Riaz 2-26) VS Peshawar Zalmi 176-7 in 20 overs (Darren Sammy 46, Kieron Pollard 44; Mohammad Hasnain 2-28).