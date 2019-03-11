Verdict on suspects’ appeals in Shahzeb murder case reserved by SHC

A verdict has been reserved by the Sindh High Court on Monday in the appeals against the conviction of Shahrukh Jatoi and others in the Shahzeb murder case.

A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments. The lawyer representing the complainant party, Advocate Mehmood Alam Rizvi said that Shahzeb Khan’s father, DSP Aurangzeb Khan has died and the rest of the family members including his wife and two daughters live outside Pakistan and did not want to appear before the court.

He further said that a court representative could contact them through Skype or any other means in order to confirm the compromise that had been reached between both sides.

The state’s lawyer added that the government had expressed is reservations about the compromise and argued that no compromise can be reached without the approval of the special public prosecutor, which did not happen in this case.

The complainant’s lawyer told them that the family is based abroad and said that it was not the suspects that the family was scared of, but social media.

“If they are scared, will they keep hiding and for how long? They should register a case against those who they are scared of,” the court said.

He told the court had they had completed their arguments and added that written arguments had also been submitted.

Following the arguments, the court secured the verdict on the accused’s appeals.